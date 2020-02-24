Image Source : AP Meet Donald Trump's high-profile delegation

Donald Trump's first state visit to India is about to begin as the US President is all set to land in Ahmedabad shortly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be personally welcoming Trump at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport from where the two leaders will be heading to the Motera cricket stadium where the Gujarat government has organised a massive event which will cater mostly to Trump's ambitions of being re-elected as the US President in the upcoming elections.

Along with Trump is his family including wife Melania and daughter Ivanka Trump. Apart from his family, Trump will bring with him a high-profile delegation that will be detrimental in talks pertaining to the future of Indo-US ties.

Donald Trump's High Profile Delegation

Melania Trump

Melania Trump is a Slovenian-American former fashion model and the current first lady of the United States, as the wife of the 45th president of the United States Donald Trump. Melanija Knavs was born in Novo Mesto, and grew up in Sevnica, in the Yugoslav republic of Slovenia.

Ivanka Trump

Ivana Marie "Ivanka" Trump, also known as Yael Kushner, is an American businesswoman and author serving as senior advisor to her father, President Donald J. Trump since 2017. She had visited India in 2017 as well.

Jared Kushner

Jared Corey Kushner is an American investor, real-estate developer, and newspaper publisher who is currently senior advisor to his father-in-law, Donald Trump, the president of the United States.