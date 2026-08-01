Iran war to escalate? US urges citizens to 'consider departing' Middle East, avoid visiting military bases

Washington:

In an apparent indication that the ongoing conflict with Iran could go deadlier, US embassies in the Middle East have urged American nationals to leave the region and avoid visiting American military bases, while directing them to follow the safety advice from local authorities.

"Americans in the region should consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation," US missions in Amman, Jerusalem, Muscat, Baghdad and Beirut said in a security alert. "Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions."

Interestingly, the security alert was issued after a report by Axios claimed that President Donald Trump is considering launching fresh air strikes against Iran, targeting its energy infrastructure. The report, citing American officials, stated the strikes are aimed at forcing Iran to agree to Washington's ceasefire terms.

The report aligns with The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which also stated that the US could launch more intense strikes on Iran and could also be joined by Israel in the operation. A separate report by CBS News, meanwhile, claimed the US and Israel are coordinating about the designated sites that could be targeted.

However, Trump is yet to take a final decision in this regard.

Iran warns US, Israel

With multiple American media outlets warning that the US and Israel could jointly target Iran, Tehran has warned Washington and Tel Aviv against any "kind of madness". Quoting an official, Iran's Tasnim news agency said the Middle East has formulated a strategy against US and Israel's strikes on its critical energy infrastructure.

Iran has alleged that the tensions are escalating due to the US. Further, it has also warned other countries in the region that cooperating with the US.

"The United States is rapidly moving down the path of escalating tensions in the region," Ali Abdollahi, head of Iran's military central command, said in a statement. "Any country serving as defensive shield for criminal and aggressive America will be engulfed by the flames of war."

This week, Iran and the US resumed overnight exchanges of fire after a days-long lull in fighting although there were no reported strikes overnight Friday to Saturday. The Middle East war broke out on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, which has retaliated with missile and drone strikes across the region.

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