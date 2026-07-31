Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch's brother Zubair Baloch shot in Karachi's Lyari; critically injured

Karachi:

Zubair Baloch, the brother of jailed Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch, was left critically injured after being shot at outside his residence in the Lyari area of Karachi. The incident also left two bystanders injured, who were provided medical assistance.

According to various media reports, the incident happened on Thursday evening. 40-year-old Zubair was shot in the chest and abdomen, which left his critically injured after which he was taken to the Civil Hospital of Karachi for treatment.

Dawn, a leading Pakistani national daily, reported that the attackers came on a motorcycle and had their faces covered. Zubair, who has undergone a surgery, was sitting outside his residence in Singu Lane when the two bike borne assailants fired upon him before fleeing from the spot after a nearby shopkeeper returned fire.

All angles being probed

South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that security agencies have launched an investigation and all angles are being probed. The Pakistani daily, citing a social activist, also reported that Zubair recently had joined a 'political party'.

The incident has sparked fears of another gang war in Lyari. According to Dawn, many of the gangsters who fled to Iran and Dubai have returned to Lyari after the beginning of the conflict between the United States (US) and Iran.

Uzair Baloch lodged in Pakistani jail

Zubair Baloch is the 40-year-old brother of Uzair Baloch, who was the former head of outlawed People's Aman Committee (PAC). He is considered as one of the most dreaded Pakistani gangsters. Following the killing of Rehman Dakait in 2009 in a police encounter, Uzair earned his name in Lyari's underworld and started controlling it.

According to Pakistan's Geo News, investigation is being conducted against Uzair in more than 100 cases, including murders, attempted murders, extortion, arms smuggling, attacks on police and Rangers, and spying for foreign intelligence agencies.

He was apprehended by Pakistani Rangers on January 30, 2016, while trying to sneak into Karachi. In April 2020, he was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment by a Pakistani court over espionage charges.

ALSO READ:

Over 30 killed in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as protests intensify; Internet services suspended across region