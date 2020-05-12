Three special trains leave from Delhi with 3,461 passengers today

Image Source : PTI Representational image

At the end of the third phase of lockdown, India has now started to slowly cradle towards normalcy and as part of a small step towards it, the Indian Railways on Tuesday restored the functioning of three more trains having their origin from the national capital.

With three new trains leaving from New Delhi, a total eight trains of the Indian Railways have resumed operations, slowly bringing the service of the passenger division of the Railways back on track.

The three trains from New Delhi will head to Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Dibrugarh (Assam) and Bengaluru with a total of 3,461 passengers.

"As many as 741 PNRs were generated for 1,177 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Bilaspur special train; 442 PNRs were generated for 1,122 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Dibrugarh special train, while 804 PNRs were generated for 1,162 passengers travelling in the New Delhi-Bengaluru special train," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

Five other trains, which are being operated from other parts of the country, will have the national capital as their final destination. They will originate from Howrah, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Rajendranagar and Bengaluru.

Earlier in the day, a Railways official had said that by 9.30 am on Tuesday, a total of 542 Shramik Special trains have been operationalised from various states across the country, of which 448 trains had reached their destinations while 94 trains were in transit.

He said that these 448 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (1), Bihar (117), Chattisgarh (1), Himachal Pradesh (1), Jharkhand (27), Karnataka (1), Madhya Pradesh (38), Maharashtra (3), Odisha (29), Rajasthan(4), Tamil Nadu (1), Telangana (2), Uttar Pradesh (221) and West Bengal (2).

The Railways had started running Shramik Special trains from May 1.

