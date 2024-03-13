Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar pitted against Congress' Shashi Tharoor

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Thiruvananthapuram candidates

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election 2024: The constituency is set to witness a key contest in Thiruvananthapuram between Congress MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor, BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar and CPI's Pannyan Raveendran. The polling scheduled for the general elections is expected to be announced in the next few days.

Thiruvananthapuram has been a Congress stronghold, represented by Shashi Tharoor for the past three terms. The Congress leader won this seat in 2009, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the upcoming polls, BJP has fielded Rajeev Chandrasekhar against the sitting Congress MP.

Thiruvananthapuram 2019 Lok Sabha Result

In 2019 elections, Shashi Tharoor contested against BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan. He defeated Rajasekharan by a margin of 99,989 votes.

Tharoor bagged 41.19 per cent vote share while the BJP candidate got 31.30 per cent votes.

C Divakaran of the CPI received 2,58,556 votes and 25.60 per cent vote share.

According to the Election Commission, there were 13,71,427 voters in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Out of this, 6,64,663 voters were male and 7,06,730 were female voters. 34 voters belonged to the third gender. So, female voters were more than male voters in the constituency. 6,445 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Thiruvananthapuram in 2019 was 3,904 (3,731 were men and 173 were women).

