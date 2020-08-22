Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Telangana: Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Sangareddy district

A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory located in the Bantupalli industrial area in the Sangareddy district of Telangana. The degree of the incident was so severe that the flames were seen from miles. As of now, firefighters have reached the spot, and the operations for dousing off the fire are underway.

As per the initial report, huge containers with chemicals were kept at the factory due to which the fire spread rapidly.

The chemical factory fire accident comes a day after a major fire in the Srisailam hydroelectric plant located on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border left nine people dead, most of them engineers, and three seriously injured, with thick smoke hampering rescue operations for over 12 hours. A woman was among the dead.

