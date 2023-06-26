Big jolt to KCR as several BRS leaders, including former ministers, join Congress ahead of Telangana elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Big jolt to KCR as a dozen BRS leaders join Congress

Jolt to KCR: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly election, over a dozen former legislators, ministers and office bearers of K Chandrashekar Rao-led Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) joined the Congress on Monday in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi at the AICC office in Delhi.

Leaders who joined Congress

The leaders who joined the Congress today include former Telangana minister and five-time MLA Jupally Krishna Rao, former MP Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, former MLAs Gurnath Reddy, Koram Kanakaiah, Koram Kanakaiah and many others.

Congress would form next government in Telangana

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the development was a sign that Congress would form the next government in Telangana. "A whole host of very senior leaders in Telangana have today joined the Congress party. This is a big boost for us, a sign of how the winds of change have travelled all the way to Telangana. It's a sign that Congress will form the next government in Telangana," said Supriya Shrinate.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders will formally join the Congress at a public rally in Khammam, Telangana expected to be held in the first week of July with the likely presence of AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, news agency PTI reported. Reddy was a BRS MP from Khammam in the previous Lok Sabha polls. The development comes ahead of Assembly elections in the state later this year.

BRS leaders met Congress top brass

The leaders met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi in the presence of general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy.

The leaders joined the Congress days after the BRS gave the mega opposition meeting in Patna a miss. Leaders of almost all major opposition parties in the country were present at the meeting, which was called by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Backing his party for skipping the opposition meeting, KTR had said the parties are "obsessed" with "dislodging someone" from power. "The fight (against the BJP) should be on principal issues before the country. Unfortunately, we are losing the plot there. We seem to be obsessed and worried about dislodging someone or putting somebody there and that should not be the agenda," he told PTI in an interview.

KTR also indicated that the BRS was willing to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on its own and try to make an impactful beginning aiming to win a sizeable number of seats.

