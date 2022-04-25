After allegations of assault, Tej Pratap Yadav says he will quit RJD soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Tej Pratap Yadav

RJD leader and Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav on Monday said that he will resign from Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) soon. This decision comes after a party leader accused Tej Pratap of assault and beating him up. The leader said that he has followed in his father's footsteps and will resign after meeting him.

In a tweet in Hindi, the leader said: "I followed in my father's footsteps. Gave respect to all the workers, I will submit my resignation soon after meeting my father."

Ramraj Yadav, RJD's Patna Metropolitan Youth President, had earlier in the day, alleged that he was beaten up in a room at Rabri Devi's residence by Tej Pratap Yadav. “I was taking care of the arrangement of a pandal at the Iftar party.

At around 3 pm, Tej Pratap Yadav, along with four or five others, suddenly came and asked me to go with him. They locked me in a room and started beating me up. One of his associates was filming this," the RJD leader said.

Ramraj also claimed that they were also making derogatory remarks about Jagdanand Singh and Lalu Yadav. He said that he was crying outside the RJD office when he went to submit his resignation, but nobody came to him. Reports also suggest that another RJD leader, apart from Ramraj Yadav, was also assaulted in the same Iftar party.

