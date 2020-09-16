Tatas to build new Parliament building at the expense of Rs 861.90 crore, sources

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Tatas win contract to build new Parliament building.

Tatas has won the contract of contructing the new Parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.9 crore, according to a report by NDTV. Tata projects have won the contract of constructing the new parliament building at a cost of Rs 861.90 crore, beating Larsen and Toubro. The L&T had bid Rs 865 crore for building the new Parliament building.

As per reports, the construction of the new Parliament building will be completed in a year. Tata's won the contract after Central Public Works Department opened financial bids on Wednesday. More to follow.

