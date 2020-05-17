After Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till May 31

Image Source : AP A migrant worker look for transport to return to his home state during lockdown to prevent the spread of new coronavirus.

After Maharashtra, now Tamil Nadu has extended the lockdown amid coronavirus outbreak till May 31. At present there are 10,585 coronavirus cases in the state, third highest in the country, including 74 deaths while 3,538 have recovered after falling sick due to the deadly disease. Today is the last day of the current extended phase of lockdown, i.e. lockdown 3.0 while guidelines for the next phase of lockdown by the government are expected to be announced on Sunday (today) evening.

During lockdown 4.0, there will be some more relaxations that will be provided to the state, said Tamil Nadu chief minister E Palaniswami while announcing the extention of lockdown. However, there is no clarity as to what kind of relaxations will be provided in the state.

Meanwhile, the government can anytime on Sunday (today) announce the new guidelines for lockdown 4.0. Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi in his tevelised address to the nation had informed that lockdown will be further extended in the country to contain the spread of virius, however, the latest phase will be ompletely different from the previous ones.

Besides, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Punjab have already extended lockdown till May 31.

