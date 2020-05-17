Image Source : PTI Maharashtra extends lockdown till May 31 for containment zones in including Mumbai, Pune

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra has extended the lockdown in the state to May 31, PTI reported quoting officials. The Lockdown 4.0 will be implemented with strict measures in containment zones like Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Malegaon, Aurangabad and Solapur until May 31. In areas that are demarcated as green and orange zones, relaxations will be allowed with guidelines.

The Maharashtra government's decision to extend lockdown comes amid the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state. Maharashtra is the worst-hit state by coronavirus pandemic with positive cases over 30,000-mark.

In a meeting with his senior Cabinet colleagues on Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray discussed extending the lockdown in coronavirus hotspots. Thackeray had also asked the state administration to submit a report on what activities can be allowed outside containment zones in cities that fall in the red zone.

As many as 884 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Mumbai on Saturday, taking the tally of cases in the city to 18,396, while death toll due to the pandemic rose to 696 with 41 new deaths. 238 patients were discharged from city hospitals during the day, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of 18,396 cases, 4,806 have recovered so far. The BMC also said that of the 41 deaths recorded on Saturday, 14 had taken place between May 7 and 12.

26 of them were male and 15 female. 24 of 41 patients had comorbidities, two were below the age of 40, 27 were above 60 while 12 were between the ages of 40 and 60.

The nationwide shutdown, which was first enforced on March 24, has been extended twice, on April 14 and May 4. The third phase will end on May 17.

Maharashtra coronavirus hotspots:

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)

Thane

Pune

Solapur

Aurangabad

Malegaon

Nagpur

Sangli

Ahmednagar

Yavatmal

Buldhana

Nashik

