'Defeated oppressive forces': PM Modi recalls sacrifice of Indian bravehearts on Swarnim Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday recalled the great valour and sacrifices by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and the Indian Armed Forces on the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas, which commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war. In a tweet shared in the morning, he said that "together we fought and defeated oppressive forces".

Bangladesh, then part of Pakistan, became an independent country after the war.

"On the 50th Vijay Diwas, I recall the great valour and sacrifice by the Muktijoddhas, Biranganas and bravehearts of the Indian Armed Forces. Together, we fought and defeated oppressive forces. Rashtrapati Ji's presence in Dhaka is of special significance to every Indian," the Prime Minister tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday on his maiden State Visit at the invitation of his counterpart M Abdul Hamid, will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh's independence from Pakistan in 1971.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also remembered the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces during the 1971 war and called it a “golden chapter in India's military history”.

"On the occasion of ‘Swarnim Vijay Diwas’ we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India’s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements," he tweeted.

Last year, PM Modi lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial in New Delhi. He also lit four flames that were to traverse along with different directions. Since then, these four flames have traversed across the length and breadth of the country, including to Siachen, Kanyakumari, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Longewala, Rann of Kutch, Agartala. The flames were taken to key battle areas and also to the houses of gallantry award winners and veterans of the 1971 war. Today, during the Homage Ceremony, these four flames will be merged by the Prime Minister with the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

Vijay Diwas is celebrated on December 16 every year to commemorate the victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. The war started on December 3, 1971 and ended 13 days later on December 16 with the unconditional surrender of the Pakistan Army.

