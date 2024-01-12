PM Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Swami Vivekananda

Swami Vivekananda birth anniversary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (January 12) paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda, the revered spiritual leader and reformer, on the occasion of his birth anniversary and National Youth Day. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi highlighted Vivekananda's contribution to placing Indian spirituality and culture on the world stage and emphasised the enduring power of his message for the youth of today.

"Hundreds of salutes to Swami Vivekananda, who established Indian spirituality and culture on the global stage, on the occasion of his birth anniversary and National Youth Day. His thoughts and messages, full of energy and enthusiasm, will continue to inspire the youth to do something from time to time." PM Modi posted on X.

January 12 marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, and is celebrated as National Youth Day. The Department of Youth Affairs has planned to celebrate the day with a unique and expansive approach designed to engage and empower every corner of the country's young demographic.

Vivekananda, born Narendranath Datta, was a key figure in the renaissance of Hinduism in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. His fiery eloquence, profound understanding of Eastern and Western philosophies, and unwavering belief in the potential of youth resonated deeply with audiences worldwide. His landmark speech at the Parliament of World Religions in Chicago in 1893 is widely considered a turning point in the global perception of Hinduism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival in Nashik, Maharashtra today and address the youth of the nation in the presence of Chief Minister of Maharashtra. According to a press statement from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said that on the occasion of the 161st anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, the 27th National Youth Festival is being celebrated in Nashik, Maharashtra.

He said added that thousands of youth from all the states and union territories of the country have gathered in the city of Kumbh for a celebration.

