PM Modi to inaugurate 27th National Youth Festival, India's longest sea bridge 'Atal Setu' in Maharashtra

PM Modi in Maharashtra: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra today (January 12) and unveil projects worth over Rs 30,500 crore in the state. He will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva 'Atal Setu', built at a cost of about Rs 17,840 crore. Atal Setu is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge in India.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate and launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan in the state.

27th National Youth Festival:

In another effort in this endeavour, Prime Minister will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival (NYF) in Nashik on Friday. The National Youth Festival is organised every year from January 12 to 16 with January 12 being the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The host state for the festival this year is Maharashtra. The theme of this year's Festival is 'Viksit Bharat@ 2047: For the youth, by the youth'.

NYF seeks to create a forum where youth from different regions of India can share their experiences and strengthen foundations for a united nation, in the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. About 7500 youth delegates from across the country will take part in the Festival at Nashik.

Various events including cultural performances, indigenous sports, declamation and thematic based presentation, young artist camp, poster making, story writing, youth convention, food festival will be organised.

Atal Setu inauguration:

Prime Minister's vision is to improve the 'ease of mobility' of citizens by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity. The Mumbai Transharbour link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri - Nhava Sheva Atal Setu' has been built in line with this vision.

The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by PM Modi in December 2016. Atal Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than Rs 17,840 crore. It is about 21.8 km-long six-lane bridge having about 16.5 km length over sea and about 5.5 km on land.

Know all about Atal Setu/ Mumbai Trans Harbour Link:

Atal Setu Bridge is India's longest bridge built on sea spanning more than 21 kilometers The Atal Setu Bridge aims to reduce time of travel from 90 minutes to 20 minutes and aims to cater 70,000 vehicles everyday The MTHL will further connect to the arterial Mumbai Pune Expressway, which links the state's two largest cities The MTHL is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometre of the stretch on sea and 5.50 km on land The MTHL will offer quick access to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, the Mumbai-Goa Highway, the Virar-Raigad corridor, the Mumbai Port Authority and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport and other major infrastructure and development projects, besides a new gate-way to the coastal Konkan region The 21.8-kilometre long bridge between Sewri in Mumbai and Nhava Sheva area in Raigad district will bring down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes. The project consists of an approximately 22 km long 6-tier (3+3-lane, 2 emergency lane) bridge connecting Shivdi in Mumbai city and Nhava on the mainland The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link will be 100 kmph, while motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors won't be allowed on the sea bridge, the police said. Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is a 22 km long Bridge across the sea to connect Mumbai island city with the southern part of Navi Mumbai The link will feature interchanges at Sewri in Mumbai and Shivaji Nagar, Jassi, and Chirle on National Highway 4B at the Navi Mumbai end The project-affected persons have been rehabilitated and the fishermen whose livelihoods have been affected by the implementation of the project have been compensated in accordance with government policies

At Navi Mumbai, the Prime Minister will unveil development projects worth more than Rs 12,700 crore in the public programme. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2 km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than Rs 8,700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai that will reduce travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive. The Prime Minister will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than Rs 1,975 crore will provide drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane district of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh people.

Railway projects inauguration:

During the programme, Prime Minister will dedicate about Rs 2,000-crore railway projects to the nation. These include the dedication of 'Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line' which will enhance connectivity to Navi Mumbai as suburban services running between Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar will now be extended to Uran. Prime Minister will also flag off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar. Other rail projects that will be dedicated to the nation include a new suburban station 'Digha Gaon' on the Thane-Vashi/Panvel Trans-Harbour line and the new sixth line between Khar Road and Goregaon railway station. The projects will benefit the thousands of daily commuters in Mumbai.

Projects for gems and jewellery sector:

Prime Minister will inaugurate 'Bharat Ratnam' (Mega Common Facilitation Centre) for the gems and jewellery sector at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone-Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ), which is the first of its kind in India with best available machines in the world, including 3D metal printing. This will house a training school for the skilling of the workforce for this sector, including specially-abled students. The Mega CFC will transform the export sector in the gems and jewellery trade and will help domestic manufacturing.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the New Enterprises and Services Tower (NEST)- 01 at SEEPZ-SEZ. The NEST-01 is primarily for gem and jewellery sector units which will be relocated from existing Standard Design Factory - I. The new tower has been designed for large scale production and as per the demand of the industry.

Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan:

The Prime Minister will also launch Namo Mahila Shashaktikaran Abhiyaan. The Abhiyaan aims to empower women in the state of Maharashtra by providing skill development training and exposure to entrepreneurship development. The Abhiyaan will also undertake the effort towards the convergence and saturation of women development programmes of the state and central governments. The release said that it has been the constant endeavour of the Prime Minister to make youth a key part of the development journey of the country."

