Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023: Indore bags cleanest city title for 7th consecutive time | DETAILS

Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023: Indore, Surat 'cleanest cities' in India

Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023: Indore and Surat were adjudged the 'cleanest cities' in the country while Navi Mumbai retained the third position in the Central government's annual cleanliness survey, the results of which were announced today (January 11).

The official account of Swachh Bharat Mission wrote on X, "India declares it's cleanest cities! Congratulations to both Indore and Surat for clinching the top spot as India's Cleanest City. Your unwavering commitment to swachhata is simply outstanding. Keep dazzling and setting the bar high."

In the category of 'best performing states' in ‘Swachh Survekshan Awards 2023’, Maharashtra bagged the top rank, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Indore bagged the cleanest city title for the seventh time in a row.

President Droupadi Murmu gave away the awards to the winners at an event held in the national capital. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and others attended the event.

Cleanest town awards:

Varanasi is the best and cleanest Ganga town, followed by Prayagraj.

Mhow Cantonment Board in Madhya Pradesh has got the top rank in the category of cleanest cantonment boards.

According to the data, 4,447 urban local bodies participated in the Swachh Survekshan 2023 and 12 core citizen responses were received. The government claims it to be the world's largest cleanliness survey.

Awards to Madhya Pradesh at Swachh Survekshan Award ceremony:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav received the award from President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Swachh Survekshan Award 2023 ceremony held in New Delhi on Thursday.

The CM office wrote on X, "Indore became the cleanest city of the country for the seventh consecutive time. CM Yadav received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Swachh Survekshan Award-2023 ceremony held in New Delhi. MP Cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav were also present on the occasion."

CM Yadav also extended congratulations on the occasion and appealed to the people that their passion for cleanliness should never diminish.

"Our Indore is on the seventh heaven of cleanliness. The people of Indore have once again proved that cleanliness has not only become their habit, but also the cleanliness is in their thinking now. On this biggest achievement of cleanliness, I congratulate all the people of the state and the entire team engaged in cleanliness work. I appeal that your passion for cleanliness should never diminish," the CM said.

"Madhya Pradesh is always committed to fulfill the pledge taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India", he added.

Meanwhile, the sanitation workers in Indore also started celebrations in the Municipal Corporation office in the city. An LED screen was also placed on the premises of the Municipal Corporation office to watch the live telecast of this award ceremony.

As soon as the name of Indore was announced, the sanitation workers jumped up with joy and started dancing by beating the drums. This time Indore has shared the title of cleanest city with Surat, a city in Gujarat.

