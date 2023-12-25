PM Modi addresses 'Mazdooron Ka Hit Mazdooron ko Samarpit' programme held in Indore

Follow us on Image Source : @PMOINDIA PM Modi addresses 'Mazdooron Ka Hit Mazdooron ko Samarpit' programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the public at the 'Mazdooron Ka Hit Mazdooron ko Samarpit' programme organised in Indore on Monday.

Addressing the public he said, "Today's program is the result of the dreams and resolution of our workers." He further said, "I am told that when the package was announced for the workers of Hukumchand Mill, there was a festive atmosphere in Indore. This decision has further increased the festive joy among our labor brothers and sisters."

He further said, "Service to the poor, respect for workers and respect for the deprived are our priority. Our effort is that the workers of the country become empowered and make an important contribution in building a prosperous India."

Applauding the atmosphere of Indore, he said, "Indore, famous for its cleanliness and taste, has been a leader in many fields. The textile industry here has played an important role in the development of Indore."

PM Modi handed over cheques worth about Rs 224 crore dues of the Hukumchand Mill workers, to the official liquidator and heads of Labour Union of Hukumchand Mill, in Indore

He also laid the foundation stone of the 60 MW Solar power plant being established in villages Samraj and Ashukhedi of Khargone district by Indore Municipal Corporation.

