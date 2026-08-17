CBI chargesheets Samarth Singh, Giribala Singh in Twisha Sharma death case, family seeks answers

Bhopal:

The CBI has filed a chargesheet against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, the husband and mother-in-law of former actor-model Twisha Sharma, in connection with her death at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12. The chargesheet was filed before a special court in Bhopal under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Dowry Prohibition Act, officials said.

Twisha's family has alleged that she faced mental and physical cruelty and dowry-related harassment at her matrimonial home. Her cousin Ashish Sharma, however, said the process of handing over and reviewing the CBI chargesheet was still underway, making it difficult for the family to comment on all its contents at this stage.

CBI files chargesheet against Samarth and Giribala

According to officials, the CBI has named Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and her mother-in-law Giribala Singh as accused in the chargesheet. Samarth is a lawyer, while Giribala is a former district judge. Twisha's family has alleged that the two subjected her to mental abuse, physical violence and harassment over dowry.

Twisha had married Samarth on December 9, 2025. She was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12.

What happened on the day of Twisha's death?

According to the FIR, Samarth took Twisha to AIIMS Bhopal and claimed that she had hanged herself at home at around 10:20 pm. Doctors at AIIMS reportedly informed police that Twisha had been brought to the hospital dead. A medico-legal case was subsequently registered. The initial police investigation was followed by a second autopsy ordered by the Madhya Pradesh High Court after questions were raised over the circumstances of her death and allegations of lapses in the first postmortem. The second autopsy was conducted on May 24 by a four-member team from AIIMS Delhi in Bhopal, according to the CBI's case details.

Twisha's family alleges cruelty and dowry harassment

Twisha's family has alleged that she was subjected to mental torture and domestic violence by her in-laws. They have also alleged that her in-laws were dissatisfied with the dowry given at the time of her marriage. According to the family, the alleged harassment and cruelty pushed the 33-year-old former model and actor towards the extreme step. These are allegations made by the family and form part of the case being investigated.

Cousin says CBI has spoken to 150-200 witnesses

Twisha's cousin Ashish Sharma said the CBI has spoken to approximately 150 to 200 witnesses during its investigation and has established certain aspects of the case. However, he said some issues may still require further investigation. Ashish said the family had not yet received information regarding a second postmortem and that, at this stage, there was no information about alleged tampering or external pressure.

He also said the CBI had presented facts concerning allegations of cruelty and dowry before the court but had sought permission for a deeper investigation into other aspects of the case.

Family raises questions over phone records and officials

Ashish said the family believes certain aspects still need to be examined, including how people were allegedly used during the two weeks surrounding the incident and phone records from the crucial two to three days. He also raised questions about the alleged role of senior officials in suppressing the matter. These remain allegations raised by the family and have not been established.

The family is now awaiting further details of the chargesheet as the documents are reviewed.

CBI asks court for deeper investigation

According to Ashish, the CBI has sought the court's permission for further investigation. He said the agency has presented material relating to the allegations of cruelty and dowry but wants to investigate additional aspects of the case. The court has summoned the officials to appear again at 5 pm, with the CBI expected to be present once the chargesheet documents have been reviewed.

The filing of the chargesheet marks a significant development in the case, but questions raised by Twisha's family over other aspects of the investigation remain pending. Further proceedings will determine what additional investigation, if any, is permitted by the court.

(Inputs from ANI, PTI)

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