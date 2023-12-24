VIDEO: PM Modi meets Jammu and Kashmir students as part of ‘Watan Ko Jano’ programme in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi meets Jammu and Kashmir students in Delhi

Delhi news: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (December 24) interacted with around 250 students from Jammu and Kashmir as a part of their ‘Watan Ko Jano’ programme in the national capital. Students from several districts of J&K coming from underprivileged backgrounds are visiting several parts of the country.

They have visited Jaipur, Ajmer and Delhi.

Earlier, Commissioner Secretary of Social Welfare Department Sheetal Nanda flagged off a group of 250 children selected from all districts of Jammu and Kashmir escorted by 10 coordinators and caretakers to Jaipur and New Delhi for a 12-day exposure visit under 'Watan Ko Jano' Youth Exchange Programme of Department of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh Affairs.

The visit is aimed at exposing the youth to the cultural and social diversity of the country.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to the 'Lokkhe Konthe Gita Path' event in Kolkata on Sunday, expressing his belief that the recitation of the Bhagavad Gita by a huge gathering from diverse backgrounds will not only enhance social harmony but also infuse energy into nation's development journey.

Approximately 1 lakh people are set to collectively chant the Bhagavad Gita during the event at Brigade Parade grounds. In a message to the event organisers, Modi underscored the quintessential role of the pluralism of paths offered by the Gita in Indian thoughts and culture.

He stated, "The pluralism of paths that the Gita offers is quintessential to Indian thoughts and culture." West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar had announced on Wednesday that Modi will not be attending the programme.

In his message, Modi described the Srimad Bhagavad Gita as a practical guide imparting immense wisdom and providing a path to lead a meaningful life. He emphasised its role as a handbook for navigating life's challenges, stating, "It also serves as a handbook to navigate through the challenges of life."

Expressing confidence in the positive impact of the recitation, Modi remarked, "I am positive that the recitation of Srimad Bhagavad Gita by such a huge gathering of people who have come together from different walks of life will not only boost social harmony but will also infuse energy into our nation's development journey."

Highlighting India's cultural heritage as a blend of lofty traditions, profound knowledge, and philosophical-spiritual wisdom, the prime minister stressed, "Inclusivity, cultural diversity, and harmony are our inherent strengths.

"He noted that from the times of Mahabharat to the present day, the Bhagavad Gita continues to inspire individuals. Further elaborating on the Gita's teachings, Modi emphasised its timeless relevance, transcending boundaries of time and space.

