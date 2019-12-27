Image Source : PTI Gujarat High Court pronounces death penalty for convict in Surat rape and murder of 3-year-old girl

The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday pronounced death penalty to the main accused in the rape and murder case of a three-year-old girl in Surat. The incident dates back to October 2018, when the victim had gone missing from her home and was later found packed in a plastic bag in a locked building.

The accused, identified as Anil Yadav is in his early twenties and hails from Bihar is known to the victim's family.

The incident happened soon after the rape of a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha, which triggered attacks across Gujarat on migrants from Bihar and UP.

Anil Yadav escaped to Bihar but was soon arrested.

He was later given a death sentence by a special court in Surat, which took into account statements from 38 witnesses, as well as medical and circumstantial evidence.

Also Read | Ranchi Court awards death sentence to convict in rape, murder case

Also Read | Kamlesh Tiwari's mother demands death sentence for accused