Kamlesh Tiwari's mother satisfied with arrest of killers, demands death sentence for accused

Kusum Tiwari, mother of right-wing leader Kamlesh Tiwari on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the arrest of the latter's killers. Talking to news agency ANI, Kamlesh Tiwari's mother said the accused persons should be hanged as a punishment for their crime. "We are very happy with the arrest of the accused persons, they should all be hanged. I'm satisfied by the government's action," she was quoted as saying.

Kusum Tiwari, mother of #KamleshTiwari on arrest of accused persons in her son's murder case: We are very happy with the arrest of the accused persons, they should all be hanged. I'm satisfied by the government's action. (22.10.19) #Sitapur pic.twitter.com/Xb4kB5XtXE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 23, 2019

On Tuesday, the Gujarat ATS had arrested two men wanted in connection with the murder of Hindutva leader Kamlesh Tiwari in Lucknow.

The accused, Surat residents Ashfaq Shaikh (34) and Moinuddin Pathan (27), were absconding since Tiwari's brutal killing in Lucknow on October 18.

They were arrested from near Shamlaji on the Gujarat- Rajasthan border when they were about to enter Gujarat on Tuesday evening, said Himanshu Shukla, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

According to the police, their location was traced through technical surveillance as they contacted their family members and friends after the duo ran out of cash.

The duo will be handed over to the Uttar Pradesh police probing the sensational killing of Tiwari, who headed a little known outfit, Hindu Samaj Party (HSP).

Kamlesh Tiwari, who was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, was killed in Naka Hindola area in Lucknow.

Six persons, including three from Surat and one from Nagpur in Maharashtra, have already been taken into custody in connection with the murder case.

