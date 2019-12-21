Image Source : ANI Ranchi Court awards death sentence to convict in rape, murder case

A special court Ranchi on Saturday awarded the Death Sentence to accused Rahul Kumar in a case related to rape and murder of a victim three years ago. The victim was an engineering student.

In the wee hours of December 15, 2016, the elder sister of the victim, who was with her parents at Barkakana District Ramgarh tried to contact the victim on her mobile. When she did not get any response from the victim, she called up a neighbor to check. The neighbor visited the victim’s house and saw that the victim was found lying dead in her room.

After the incident came to light, the students of her college reached at the place and demanded immediate justice for the victim. The students also held candle march. The movement of students of was also joined by other colleges and also supported by others including local public.

The CBI, which took over the case on the recommendation of the Jharkhand government, lodged an FIR on March 28, 2018 and arrested Rahul in June this year.

The student was found dead at her home in Ranchi with her face and torso charred. The autopsy report revealed that she was killed after being raped.

Rahul hails from Bihar's Nalanda district. The Trial Court found the accused guilty and convicted him on December 20.