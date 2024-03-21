SC rebukes Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for refusal to reinduct minister after stay on conviction

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi during an event.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court criticised Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for his refusal to reinduct senior DMK leader K Ponmudi as a minister in the state cabinet following a stay on his conviction in a disproportionate assets case. The court directed Governor Ravi to decide on the matter within 24 hours, expressing "serious concern" over his conduct and emphasising his defiance of the Supreme Court's authority.

Governor defies court stay

Despite Chief Minister M K Stalin's recommendation, Governor Ravi has declined to reinstate Ponmudi, citing concerns over constitutional morality. The apex court recently stayed Ponmudi's conviction and three-year sentence, prompting the state government to advocate for his reinduction into the cabinet.

Court condemns Governor's actions

During the hearing, a three-judge bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud rebuked the governor's stance, questioning how he could oppose Ponmudi's reinduction when the Supreme Court had intervened. The bench expressed dismay over the governor's refusal to adhere to the court's directives, emphasising the need for proper legal counsel.

Ultimatum from the bench

The Supreme Court issued an ultimatum to Governor Ravi through Attorney General R Venkataramani, warning that if a decision was not reached within 24 hours, the court would pass an order mandating compliance with constitutional principles. The court underscored the importance of respecting its rulings and urged the governor to act accordingly.

State government's appeal

In response to the governor's refusal, the state government has sought a directive from the court instructing Governor Ravi to follow the advice of the council of ministers led by Chief Minister M K Stalin. The government emphasised the importance of upholding democratic norms and the rule of law in its plea before the Supreme Court.

