Image Source : PTI AIADMK leader C Vijayabaskar was the health minister of Tamil Nadu from 2011 to 2021.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday initiated searches against former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar, as well as a Chennai-based real estate group, as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said.

The probe, which is underway, aims to uncover any potential financial irregularities or illegal activities involving the individuals and entities under scrutiny, they added.

This is a developing story. More details to be added.