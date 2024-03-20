Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIADMK declares 16 candidates, forges alliance with DMDK in Tamil Nadu

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The list was released by the party general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The list was released by party general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, in the presence of other leaders.

AIADMK forges alliance with DMDK

During the announcement of the electoral list, it was disclosed that the DMDK would be contesting in five constituencies, while Puthiya Tamilagam and SDPI would each be allocated one constituency. "We believe we are strong. We believe people will support us. We are not bothered about what people talk on social media. We are in an alliance with the people," Palaniswami said.

Check the list here:

Chennai South - J Jayavardhan Chennai North - Royapuram Manohar Kancheepuram - E Rajasekhar Arakkonam - AL Vijayan Krishnagiri - V Jayaprakash Arani - GV Gajendran Villupuram - J Bhagyaraj Salem - P Vignesh Namakkal - S Tamilmani Erode - Ashok Kumar Karur - KRL Thangavel Chidambaram - M Chandrahasan Madurai - P Saravanan Theni - VT Narayanasamy Virudhunagar - P Jeyaperumal Nagapattinam - G Surjit Shankar

What did Palaniswami say?

The AIADMK general secretary expressed contentment despite not forming an alliance with the PMK, which recently allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "We don't have any disappointment as PMK didn't join our alliance. AIADMK will always stand on its own leg. If anyone comes to our alliance, we will welcome them. This purely depends on each party's decision. We can't force any party" Palaniswami said.

"In 2014 AIADMK got victory in 38 constituencies. Our MP candidates will voice for Tamil Nadu in Parliament. In Tamil Nadu AIADMK is the strongest party. AIADMK candidates will win all constituency" he added. This time the AIADMK has the support of the SDPI, Tamil Manila Muslim League, Manitha Neya Jananayaga Katchi and Puthiya Tamilagam.

Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha elections

Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 19 in a single phase of polling. During the 2019 general elections, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which comprised INC, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory by winning 38 of the 39 seats.

