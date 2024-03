Follow us on Image Source : X/@DRARAMADOSS Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss.

In a significant development ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Paatali Makkal Katchi (PMK) has decided to align with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu. PMK General Secretary Vadivel Ravanan confirmed the alliance, stating, "We have decided to go with the BJP for Lok Sabha polls." This decision comes after prolonged discussions between the two parties over the past few weeks.