Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Supreme Court of India

The Supreme Court of India began hearing today (July 27) on the Centre's plea seeking an extension of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director's tenure in view of the ongoing Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review.

"Is the entire department full of incompetent people," said SC over the government seeking an extension in ED Director SK Mishra's tenure.

More details are awaited in this regard.

ALSO READ: Can't ED, CBI gather information on the 'Laal Diary'?, Ashok Gehlot hits back at PM Modi

Latest India News