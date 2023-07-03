Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Supreme Court goes paperless, CJI DY Chandrachud announces free WiFi to advocates, litigants

The Supreme Court reopened on Monday following the summer break with a paperless and technology-enabled layout, including free WiFi facilities for litigants, advocates, and others. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud reported that the top court has made the office of free Wi-Fi accessible in Courts 1-5 and soon it will be empowered in saloons too.

Even though the Chief Justice stated that there would be no books or papers, this does not mean that they would not rely on them. The courts of the top court presently have a cutting edge plan because of the establishment of different innovation offices including more screens and overhauled video conferencing offices.

Books and archives tracing all the way back to the 1950s were kept on the two sides in courts, passing on little space for lawyers to remain inside.

While these books and papers have been moved out of the courts, the CJI explained today that they will in any case be depended upon.

As a part of the e-initiatives in the Supreme Court of India, the office of free Wi-Fi is made accessible for litigants, advocates, Media people, and different partners visiting the apex court.

For the present, this office will be accessible at the Central Justice's Court, Court Nos. 2 to 5, which includes the corridor and the Plaza in front, both waiting areas in front of the canteen in the plaza, and Press Lounges I and II, beginning on July 3. The office will be stretched out to all the Courts and connecting regions, Bar Library-I and II, Women's Tavern and Bar Parlor in a staged way.

