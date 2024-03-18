'One second, don't shout at me': CJI Chandrachud rebukes lawyer during poll bonds hearing | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO New Delhi: The five-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai and Surya Kant during pronouncement of verdict.

The Supreme Court witnessed intense exchanges during a hearing on petitions challenging the State Bank of India's handling of data related to electoral bonds after a landmark verdict. One notable exchange involved advocate Mathews Nedumpara and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Tense exchange

Advocate Mathews Nedumpara engaged in a heated exchange with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, asserting that the electoral bonds case was beyond the purview of the courts. Despite repeated instructions to pause, Nedumpara persisted, prompting the Chief Justice to firmly admonish him, "Don't shout at me."

Courtroom decorum

Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasised the importance of courtroom decorum, reminding Nedumpara that the court was not a forum for public speeches. He instructed Nedumpara to file any applications through the prescribed procedure rather than engaging in verbal exchanges.

The Chief Justice went on, "This is not a Hyde Park corner meeting, you are in the court. You want to move an application, file an application. You have got my decision as Chief Justice, we are not hearing you. If you want to file an application, move it on the email. That's the rule in this court."

Legal standoff

Justice BR Gavai intervened, accusing Nedumpara of obstructing the administration of justice. Despite the bench's directives, Nedumpara continued to speak, leading the court to refuse further hearings until procedural protocols were followed. Justice BR Gavai said, "You are obstructing in the process of administration of justice!"

Past controversies resurface

The court reminded Nedumpara of past contempt of court charges and subsequent penalties. In 2019, he was found guilty of contempt and barred from practicing before the Supreme Court for a year. The bench emphasised the importance of adhering to legal decorum.

Disclosure demands practicing

The Supreme Court directed the State Bank of India to disclose all details, including alphanumeric and serial numbers, of redeemed electoral bonds. Additionally, the Election Commission was instructed to upload the data received from SBI, ensuring transparency in the electoral process.

