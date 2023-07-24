SC refuses to stay ongoing delimitation of Assam's Lok Sabha, Assembly seats, issues notice to Centre

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (REPRESENTATIVE) SC refuses to stay delimitation in Assam

SC on delimitation: The Supreme Court on Monday (July 24) issued notice to the Centre on a plea filed by opposition leaders from Assam challenging the recent draft proposal of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the delimitation of Assam's 126 Assembly constituencies and 14 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Supreme Court asked the Centre to file an affidavit within three weeks.

Supreme Court also refused to stay the delimitation process of Election Commission initiated in Assam, saying it wouldn’t issue any order restraining the poll panel to take any further steps regarding the delimitation exercise in the state.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, agreed to examine the constitutional validity of Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 empowering the Election Commission to undertake the delimitation of constituencies.

10 leaders representing 9 Opposition parties in Assam including Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), CPI, TMC, NCP, RJD, and Anchalik Gana Morcha filed a plea in the apex court challenging the delimitation which is underway.

Two other pleas concerning the matter are pending before the court.

The petitioners have specifically challenged the methodology adopted by the poll panel and its proposals notified on June 20, 2023.

