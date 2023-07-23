41 people of Meitei community reach Assam from Mizoram after threat over Manipur viral video

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) 41 people of Meitei community reach Assam from Mizoram

Manipur effect: Over 40 Meitei people have migrated to Assam from Mizoram after an ex-militants group asked the community to leave the state, after the video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur went viral, officials said on Sunday (July 23).

These people reached Silchar from neighbouring Mizoram on Saturday night. They have been kept at a building of the Lakhipur Development Block in Binnakandi area, Cachar's Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said.

"These are all well-to-do families and they came in their own vehicles. Some are college professors, while some work as senior government officials. They said that there have been no attacks in Mizoram as of now," he said.

The Mizoram government was providing them with security. They did not want to take any risk and came to Assam for their own safety, the official said.

"They are saying that they will stay here till the situation normalises," the SP said, adding that Assam Police is providing security to them.

Thousands of people from various communities flee Manipur

Thousands of people from Meitei, Kuki and Hmar communities fled Manipur, and have been living in Assam since ethnic violence erupted in that state on May 3.

The Mizoram government yesterday reassured the Meitei community in the state.

The government's assurance came amid reports of some Meiteis fleeing the state following an 'advisory' by an ex-militants' association of Mizoram asking them to leave due to tension triggered by the viral video of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

Mizoram Police said several Meitei people left for their home states on Saturday amid mounting tension.

A few thousand Meiteis, mostly from Manipur and south Assam, live in Mizoram.

(With PTI inputs)

