Bengaluru start-up CEO Suchana Seth wrote note with eyeliner, left it in bag with son's body: Goa Police

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bengaluru start-up CEO Suchana Seth is accused of killing her 4-year-old son.

Goa Police on Thursday said that the note found with Suchana Seth, who was arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son at a hotel in the state, was written using an eyeliner. The note, discovered in the bag where the accused start-up CEO kept her son's body, detailed Seth's distress over a court order permitting her estranged husband to meet their son. Investigations also revealed that Seth desired full custody of her son.

A senior police official said that a crumpled note, scribbled with eyeliner on a tissue paper, was found in her bag. The note was not found in the bag where she had stuffed her son’s body after killing him, a senior police official said.

Police said that a court had granted visitation rights to her husband Venkat Raman which had not gone down well with the accused. Seth was arrested in Chitradurga district of Karnataka while trying to reach Bengaluru in a taxi.

Accused went under medical examination

Meanwhile, the woman accused underwent a routine medical examination supervised by the police on Thursday. Subsequently, she was returned to the Calangute police station in Goa after the completion of the medical examination.

Earlier, Superintendent of Police (SP) of North Goa, Nidhin Valsan revealed that the accused woman appeared unhappy with a recent court decision allowing her husband to spend time with their child on Sundays. According to the police official, the accused and her husband have been entangled in divorce proceedings since 2022.

Start-up CEO held with child's body in bag

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of a start-up company in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly murdering her minor son at a hotel in Goa, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Suchana Seth. Police said that the accused woman was caught in Karnataka's Chitradurga district while trying to flee in a cab with her son's body stuffed in a bag.

"A woman asked the hotel staff to arrange a taxi for Bengaluru. After the checkout, when the hotel staff went to clean the room, they found red-colored stains which they assumed to be blood. The staff immediately informed the police," said Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of Police, North Goa. Police further stated upon its inquiry, the woman told officials that she had left her son at a friend's place in Goa.

Who is Suchana Seth?

Suchana Seth is the CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab which is a team with deep expertise in AI ethics and hands on prototyping, deployment and scaling of machine learning systems. She is among the top '100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics for 2021'. She also holds patents in natural language processing. The 39-year-old Bengaluru start-up founder was separated from her husband and they did not have cordial relations. Their divorce proceeding in court is in its final stage. Seth is from West Bengal and her husband is from Kerala.

ALSO READ: Why did Bengaluru start-up CEO Suchana Seth allegedly kill her son? Here's what Goa Police said