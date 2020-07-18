34,884 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours. Tally crosses 10.38 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

Image Source : AP Policemen stand guard outside a residential complex where some residents tested COVID-19 positive in Kolkata.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 10.38 lakh-mark, taking confirmed patients toll to 10,38,716 including 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 recovered and 26,273 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit coronavirus state, Friday notched its second-highest one-day number of Covid-19 infections at 8,308, besides 258 deaths, four months after the first fatality was recorded in the state on March 17, health officials said. The number of deaths in the state remained above the 200-mark at 258 on Friday, lower than the previous one-day record toll of 295 notched on July 4.

However, Friday's new cases tally at 8,308 was lower than the peak of 8,641 recorded on July 16. With the fresh fatalities, the state's death toll went up from 11,194 a day earlier to 11,452, while the total cases touched 292,589, both highest in the country.

According to Friday's figures, every hour, roughly 11 deaths were recorded and a staggering 346 new cases added in the state. The recovery rate in the western state decreased from 55.63 per cent a day earlier to 54.81 per cent on Friday, while the mortality (death) rate stood at 3.91 per cent.

Spelling relief, the Centre said that Mumbai's recovery rate is an impressive 70 per cent of the total cases, which is 7 percent higher than the national average and also 15 per cent higher than the state's recovery rate.

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* Andaman and Nicobar Islands 52 142 0 194 Andhra Pradesh 19814 20298 534 40646 Arunachal Pradesh 431 175 3 609 Assam 6490 14105 51 20646 Bihar 8767 14621 201 23589 Chandigarh 169 480 11 660 Chhattisgarh 1429 3512 23 4964 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 182 401 2 585 Delhi 17235 99301 3571 120107 Goa 1337 1946 21 3304 Gujarat 11351 32973 2106 46430 Haryana 5752 18718 327 24797 Himachal Pradesh 382 1024 11 1417 Jammu and Kashmir 5968 6558 231 12757 Jharkhand 2305 2570 46 4921 Karnataka 33211 20757 1147 55115 Kerala 6033 4995 38 11066 Ladakh 177 973 1 1151 Madhya Pradesh 5870 14514 697 21081 Maharashtra 120780 160357 11452 292589 Manipur 637 1163 0 1800 Meghalaya 335 66 2 403 Mizoram 122 160 0 282 Nagaland 551 405 0 956 Odisha 4697 11330 83 16110 Puducherry 793 1014 25 1832 Punjab 2830 6373 239 9442 Rajasthan 6617 20626 546 27789 Sikkim 176 90 0 266 Tamil Nadu 47785 110807 2315 160907 Telangana 13388 28705 403 42496 Tripura 679 1684 3 2366 Uttarakhand 1030 3021 51 4102 Uttar Pradesh 16445 27634 1084 45163 West Bengal 14709 22253 1049 38011 Cases being reassigned to states 163 163 Total# 358692 653751 26273 1038716

