Saturday, July 18, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 34,884 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours. Tally crosses 10.38 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

34,884 COVID-19 cases in India in 24 hours. Tally crosses 10.38 lakh-mark. Check state-wise list

India coronavirus cases have crossed 10.38 lakh-mark, taking confirmed patients toll to 10,38,716 including 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 recovered and 26,273 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 18, 2020 9:45 IST
coronavirus, containment zone, Kolkata, COVID19
Image Source : AP

Policemen stand guard outside a residential complex where some residents tested COVID-19 positive in Kolkata.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 10.38 lakh-mark, taking confirmed patients toll to 10,38,716 including 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 recovered and 26,273 deaths, according to health ministry's figures released on Saturday.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit coronavirus state, Friday notched its second-highest one-day number of Covid-19 infections at 8,308, besides 258 deaths, four months after the first fatality was recorded in the state on March 17, health officials said. The number of deaths in the state remained above the 200-mark at 258 on Friday, lower than the previous one-day record toll of 295 notched on July 4.

However, Friday's new cases tally at 8,308 was lower than the peak of 8,641 recorded on July 16. With the fresh fatalities, the state's death toll went up from 11,194 a day earlier to 11,452, while the total cases touched 292,589, both highest in the country.

According to Friday's figures, every hour, roughly 11 deaths were recorded and a staggering 346 new cases added in the state. The recovery rate in the western state decreased from 55.63 per cent a day earlier to 54.81 per cent on Friday, while the mortality (death) rate stood at 3.91 per cent.

Spelling relief, the Centre said that Mumbai's recovery rate is an impressive 70 per cent of the total cases, which is 7 percent higher than the national average and also 15 per cent higher than the state's recovery rate.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured Deaths** Total Confirmed cases*
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 52 142 0 194
Andhra Pradesh 19814 20298 534 40646
Arunachal Pradesh 431 175 3 609
Assam 6490 14105 51 20646
Bihar 8767 14621 201 23589
Chandigarh 169 480 11 660
Chhattisgarh 1429 3512 23 4964
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 182 401 2 585
Delhi 17235 99301 3571 120107
Goa 1337 1946 21 3304
Gujarat 11351 32973 2106 46430
Haryana 5752 18718 327 24797
Himachal Pradesh 382 1024 11 1417
Jammu and Kashmir 5968 6558 231 12757
Jharkhand 2305 2570 46 4921
Karnataka 33211 20757 1147 55115
Kerala 6033 4995 38 11066
Ladakh 177 973 1 1151
Madhya Pradesh 5870 14514 697 21081
Maharashtra 120780 160357 11452 292589
Manipur 637 1163 0 1800
Meghalaya 335 66 2 403
Mizoram 122 160 0 282
Nagaland 551 405 0 956
Odisha 4697 11330 83 16110
Puducherry 793 1014 25 1832
Punjab 2830 6373 239 9442
Rajasthan 6617 20626 546 27789
Sikkim 176 90 0 266
Tamil Nadu 47785 110807 2315 160907
Telangana 13388 28705 403 42496
Tripura 679 1684 3 2366
Uttarakhand 1030 3021 51 4102
Uttar Pradesh 16445 27634 1084 45163
West Bengal 14709 22253 1049 38011
Cases being reassigned to states 163     163
Total# 358692 653751 26273 1038716

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X