Sringeri, Dwarka Peeth request people to disregard 'false propaganda' about Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

Refuting all the claims of being upset with the grand Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, Sringeri Math and Dwarka Sharada Peeth on Friday requested people to disregard 'false propaganda' about the event.

Claiming it to be 'matter of joy for all Astikas', Sringeri Math said, "It has been noted that during such an occasion, certain ill-wishers of our Dharma have used the name of www.dainikjagran.com" in social media to spread a post, which carries a photo of Dakshinamnaya Sringeri Sharada Peechadheeshwara, His Holiness Paramapujya Jagadguru Shankaracharya Sri Sri Bharati Tirtha Mahaswamiji and conveys that the Sringeri Shankaracharya in a message has expressed displeasure over the Prana-pratishtha."

"However, the Stingeri Shankaracharya has not given any such message. This is merely a false propaganda by ill-wishers of our Dharma. All Astikas are hence requested to disregard such false propaganda and take note of what has only been published by the official website (www.sringeri.net) and official social media plarforms of the Singeri Sharada Peecham," it added.

Sharda Math Dwarka also took to X and spoke on similar lines. "The dispute has come to an end after almost 400 years which is a matter of pride for all the sanatanis," it said.