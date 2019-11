Image Source : AP Srinagar: Grenade attack on security forces in Lal Chowk, several injured

At least 10 people were reported injured after terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Monday. The incident was reported from Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar.

According to news agency ANI, the grenade attack was reported at a market on Maulana Azad Road in Srinagar.

More details are awaited.

This is the second grenade attack in Srinagar within 15 days.