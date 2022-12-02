Spiritual guru Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s 101st birthday celebrated in Ahmedabad; PM Modi’s heartfelt letter

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Pramukh Swami Maharaj's 101st Birthday

Thousands of BAPS sadhus, devotees, and well-wishers on Friday gathered in the presence of HH Mahant Swami Maharaj to celebrate Pramukh Swami Maharaj's 101st birthday according to the Vikram Samvat in Ahmedabad.

On this occasion, in the morning puja assembly of HDH Mahant Swami Maharaj, senior BAPS Swami inspired all with the divine life, work and message of HH Pramukh Swami Maharaj.

Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi expressed his heartfelt wishes in a letter:

“On this occasion of Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s centenary celebrations, so many sweet memories come before my eyes. I forever remember his compassion-filled eyes, his face that beamed with child-like joy and his simple spontaneous language enriched with the power of spiritual austerities. …Pramukh Swami Maharaj took his values-based message and his social services to all, including those classes often neglected. Through social service activities such as de-addiction drives, education provision and healthcare services, he provided self-respect and a new direction to the lives of even the most deprived people. He was and remains the torchbearer of human values and Indian culture throughout the world.”

It is noteworthy, the main festival of Pramukh Swami Maharaj Shatabdi Mahotsav will be celebrated with unprecedented grandeur and divinity from 15 December to 15 January in the Pramukh Swami Nagar, near Ognaj circle at SP Ring Road, Ahmedabad.

Yesterday, on December 1, under the auspices of the centenary celebrations, millions of BAPS devotees worldwide, celebrated Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s 101st birthday in their homes with their families. The celebrations took place with the theme of ‘Gher Gher Janmotsav’, which means ‘Birthday Celebrations at Every Home.’ The devotees joyously participated by decorating their homes, creating decorative rangolis and elaborate lighting displays.

Recently Home Minister Shri Amitbhai Shah visited HH Mahant Swami Maharaj on 30th November and sought blessings from him. He conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s birthday celebrations,

“HDH Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s (1921-2016) entire life remained dedicated to the service of humanity and the well-being of all. .. HDH Pramukh Swami Maharaj didn’t have any material possessions, he didn’t ask for anything; still, with his humility and care, he assured all with peace and faith, till his last breath.”

Gujarat CM Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel paid his tributes to HDH Pramukh Swami Maharaj saying, “By his simple living and with his message of love, peace, harmony, truth and faith; Pramukh Swami Maharaj was an inspiration to millions.”

