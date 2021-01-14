Water supply alert! South Delhi may face disruption on Friday, Saturday

Image Source : DELHI JAL BOARD South Delhi may face water supply disruption.

People living in several parts of South Delhi will not get water supply from Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Friday evening and then again on Saturday morning, an official statement by Delhi JAl Board stated. As per DJBs statement, water supply will be affected owing to installation of flowmeter at GK North.

"Due to some miscellaneous work, supply of dated 15/1 2021 and morning supply on dated 16/1/2021 will not be available in the common area of South Delhi emanating from Sonia Vihar WTP. The shut down period will be 15 hrs," DJB's official statement read.

Water supply to be affected in South Delhi's areas such as Kailsh Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital, Greater Kailash, Vasant Kunj, Devli, Ambedkar Nagar,Okhla, Dakshin Puri, Panchsheel Park, Shahpur Jat, Kotla Mubarakpur, Sarita Vihar, Sidhartha Nagar, Apollo, G.K. North, Malviya Nagar, Deer Park, Gitanjali, Srinivaspuri, G.K. South, Chhatarpur, NDMC and their adjoining areas.

Delhi Jal Board further stated that due to annual programme for flushing of underground reservoir water supply will be affected on 15.01.2021 in these areas - Naveen Palace, Saraswati Kunj. Surya Kunj, Vinobha Enclave, Sainik Enclave, Krishna Enclave, Jharoda Village, Baba Haridas Enclave, Shyam Enclave, Nanda Enclave, Dhansa Road, Najafgarh, Krishna Vihar West, Gopal Nagar and adjoining blocks, Mitraon, Kair, Dichau, Shiv Enclave, NirmalVihar, Surakhpur road & adjoining colonies, Sunder Nagar,Chandan Palace,Amar Colony, Adjoining area of Trilok Puri, Kalyanpuri, Khichripur, Kalyanvas, Qutab, Mehrauli area, Sangam Park area, Mukanpur, Jharoda Kala area and Mukhmailpur Village.

DJB has advised residents of South Delhi to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per their requirement. DJB also said that water tankers will be available on 1800117118, 23527679 , 23634469.

