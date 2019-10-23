Image Source : Sonia Gandhi meets D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday morning met Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in Tihar jail and enquired about his welfare.

Shivakumar, 57, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 in a money laundering case. He is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody.

According to sources, Gandhi was accompanied by Congress general secretary Ambika Soni.

Shivakumar, a seven-time MLA in Karnataka, was booked along with Haumanthaiah -- an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi -- and others for alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The case was based on a charge sheet filed by the Income Tax Department against them last year before a special court in Bengaluru on charges of alleged tax evasion and ''hawala'' transactions worth crores or rupees.

ALSO READ | Why Sonia Gandhi's constituency Rae Bareli may soon be 'Congress-Mukt'

ALSO READ | 'Mahatma's soul would be pained': Sonia Gandhi targets BJP