'Mahatma's soul would be pained': Sonia Gandhi targets BJP

In what appeared to be a swipe at the present BJP leadership, Sonia Gandhi told party workers and leaders at Rajghat that the Mahatma's soul would be pained by what has been happening in India in the last few years.

New Delhi Updated on: October 02, 2019 15:21 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday said those who consider themselves supreme and indulge in the politics of falsehood will not understand Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifices and ideals.

Sonia Gandhi also administered an oath on Gandhi's ideals to party workers on the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led a march of party workers from the Delhi Congress office at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg to mark the occasion.

"How will those who consider themselves supreme understand the sacrifices of Mahatma Gandhi....Those doing politics of falsehood will not understand Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence," Sonia Gandhi said in her brief address on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering in Hindi, she said no matter what others might claim, only the Congress has followed the path of Gandhi and has provided jobs, education and facilities to farmers, accomplishments which are unparalleled.

"India and Gandhi are synonymous. Yet some people want RSS to be synonymous with India," she said, adding that India has arrived at its present state due to Mahatma Gandhi. 

Later, Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to the Mahatma at the Central Hall of Parliament, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders. The leaders also paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 115th birth anniversary.

(With PTI inputs)

