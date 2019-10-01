11 lesser-known facts about Mahatma Gandhi, and his life

October 2 marks Gandhi Jayanti. It is Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. The day is observed across the world as International Day of Non-Violence. The world is aware of Mahatma Gandhi, also popularly called Bapu or Father of the nation, and his tireless contribution to India's freedom struggle. Here are some lesser-known facts about Mahatma Gandhi, and his life:
- Mahatma Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times.
- The funeral procession of Mahatma Gandhi was 8 kilometers long.
- Mahatma Gandhi corresponded with a lot of people including Tolstoy, Einstein and Hitler
- Gandhi had a set of false teeth, which he used to carry in a fold of his loin cloth
- Mahatma Gandhi had Irish accent while speaking English. This, because one of his first teachers was an Irishman.
- He was thinking of dissolving the Congress a day before he died, a report claimed.
- Mahatma Gandhi's relics are still preserved in Gandhi Museum, Madurai.
- Mahatma Gandhi served in the army during the Boer War.
- Mahatma Gandhi walked/traveled almost 18 kilometers a day throughout his lifetime, a report said.
-
Government nutritionists were called in to explain how Gandhi could go 21 days without food.
-
The British government did not allow official photos of Mahatma Gandhi during his fasting, fearing further fueling the push for independence.
ALSO READ | How a closed railway crossing saved Gandhi's life in 1934
ALSO READ | When Gandhi went under the knife at Pune hospital