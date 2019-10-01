Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
11 lesser-known facts about Mahatma Gandhi, and his life

New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2019 20:36 IST
October 2 marks Gandhi Jayanti. It is Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. The day is observed across the world as International Day of Non-Violence. The world is aware of Mahatma Gandhi, also popularly called Bapu or Father of the nation, and his tireless contribution to India's freedom struggle. Here are some lesser-known facts about Mahatma Gandhi, and his life:

  1. Mahatma Gandhi was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize five times. 
  2. The funeral procession of Mahatma Gandhi was 8 kilometers long. 
  3. Mahatma Gandhi corresponded with a lot of people including Tolstoy, Einstein and Hitler
  4. Gandhi had a set of false teeth, which he used to carry in a fold of his loin cloth
  5. Mahatma Gandhi had Irish accent while speaking English. This, because one of his first teachers was an Irishman. 
  6. He was thinking of dissolving the Congress a day before he died, a report claimed. 
  7. Mahatma Gandhi's relics are still preserved in Gandhi Museum, Madurai. 
  8. Mahatma Gandhi served in the army during the Boer War. 
  9. Mahatma Gandhi walked/traveled almost 18 kilometers a day throughout his lifetime, a report said. 

  10. Government nutritionists were called in to explain how Gandhi could go 21 days without food.

  11. The British government did not allow official photos of Mahatma Gandhi during his fasting, fearing further fueling the push for independence.

