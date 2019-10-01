11 lesser-known facts about Mahatma Gandhi, and his life October 2 marks Gandhi Jayanti. It is Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. The day is observed across the world as International Day of Non-Violence. The world is aware of Mahatma Gandhi, also popularly called Bapu or Father of the nation, and his tireless contribution to India's freedom struggle. Here are some lesser-known facts about Mahatma Gandhi, and his life:​