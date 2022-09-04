Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SONALIPHOGATBJP Sonali Phogat's family dissatisfied with Goa Police, to demand CBI probe into murder case

Sonali Phogat murder case: With late BJP leader and TikTok star Sonali Phogat's murder case under investigation, her family has come out and expressed dissatisfaction over Goa Police's investigation so far. Phogat's nephew Vikas Singhmar told news agency ANI on Saturday, that the family will now approach the Goa High Court, demanding an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

This comes amid the ongoing Goa Police investigation in the case in Haryana's Hisar for nearly four days, in which it has also collected important evidence. Earlier, Phogat's family had met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in connection with the case and had demanded a CBI probe. "Goa Police is not doing proper investigation... I think political influence is also behind this," Singh told news agency ANI.

Singhmar is also an advocate in his family, and said that they have written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit for a CBI inquiry, and will approach the Goa High Court with a writ petition by Friday if they are not satisfied with the answer of the top court.

"Goa Police is not supporting us, I think political influence is also behind this, so now we will move Goa High Court," Vikas added while also expressing hope that they will get a green signal for the CBI probe from the High Court "which will clear everything".

"Sonali Phogat was taken to Goa under the conspiracy and attempt to murder. She has been brutally murdered. She was forcibly given drugs that you can clearly see in the CCTV video. We have no faith in the Goa Police. They are not doing a proper investigation. I think Goa Police is also under pressure from the government, somewhere. Because if it had to investigate, it should have brought Sudhir Sangwan with him to Haryana so that it would be able to spot something and the investigation would have been done well. Without him what are they investigating?" he said.

Earlier on August 30, Sonali Phogat's daughter Yashodhara Phogat demanded a CBI probe into the alleged murder of her mother while also stating that the family is not satisfied with the probe conducted by the Goa Police.

42-year-old Sonali Phogat was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

