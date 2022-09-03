Sonali Phogat death: Goa Police collects bank details of BJP leader

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The police are currently scrutinizing these accounts while it is in the process of getting the full details about all the transactions.

Sonali Phogat death case : The Goa Police on Saturday found new evidence related to the death of Bhartiya Janta Party leader and actress Sonali Phogat. They had earlier, visited her house in Hisar and collected her bank and property details.

The late actress had accounts in three banks, namely State bank of India (SBI), Industrial Credit and Investment Corporation of India (ICICI) Bank, and Axis Bank.

Sources claimed that several transactions were made from the bank accounts. The police are currently scrutinizing these accounts while it is in the process of getting the full details about all the transactions.

Other than this, sources claimed that her personal assistant, Sudhir Sangwan, has a bank account in Bandhan bank. The police went to the branch of the bank where Sangwan holds an account.

Police recover diaries from Phogat's residence

Meanwhile, the Goa Police on Friday seized three diaries from her home in Hisar. The recovery was made during the third visit by the Police on the same day. Sonali's bedroom, wardrobe, and password-protected locker were inspected by the police search team, and police sealed the locker at Sonali Phogat's residence.

BJP leader's assistant confesses his crimes

In a major development in the murder investigation of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat, her personal assistant (PA) Sudhir Sangwan has confessed to giving her a drug overdose in order to grab her property worth crores. Sources close to Goa Police have confirmed that Sangwan admitted to the crime.

