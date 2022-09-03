Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sonali Phogat murder: BJP leader's assistant confesses to drugging her to grab property worth crores

Sonali Phogat murder: In a major development in the murder investigation of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat, her personal assistant (PA) Sudhir Sangwan has confessed to giving her a drug overdose in order to grab her property worth crores. Sources close to Goa Police have confirmed that Sangwan admitted to the crime.

He also said that he took one Sukhwinder's help in order to drug Phogat. Sangwan made the confession in the custody of Goa Police, that has been visiting Sonali Phogat's Hisar residence in order to gain clues for investigation. Even though Sangwan has confessed, Goa Police also said that sometimes criminals turn away in court. Hence, Goa Police is still collecting evidence against both Sangwan and Sukhwinder, the two accused arrested in Phogat's murder case.

Earlier today, it was reported that Police seized three red diaries from the Hisar farmhouse. According to sources, the diaries recovered had a record of Sonali Phogat's money given through Sudhir Sangwan.

There is also a mention of money invested by her in several states including Haryana. Phogat's income and expenses have also been mentioned in the diary. Apart from that, there are names and numbers of some politicians, and some bureaucrats working for Phogat are also recorded in the diary.

Goa Police Inspector Theron D'Costa, who along with a team of Goa Police went to Hisar a few days back, said, "We are still investigating and scrutinizing the case. A conclusion can only be drawn once we are through with the investigation."

Meanwhile, Phogat's brother Vatan Dhaka said, "I received a call from the Goa Police in the morning requesting another search of our Sant Nagar apartment, where they had spent nearly three hours today (Friday). The police had also locked the locker Sonali Phogat had used, and they had taken three diaries with them." Aman Punia, the deceased BJP leader's brother-in-law, also said that the electronic locker had been sealed after it could not be opened.

Sonali Phogat, 42, was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa on August 23. A post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body, following which the Goa Police registered a murder case.

