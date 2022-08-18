‘If not AAP or Centre...’: Sisodia asks Amit Shah to ascertain who decided to shift Rohingya Muslims to flats

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sisodia had alleged on Wednesday the BJP-led Centre was "secretly" trying to give "permanent residence" to Rohingya refugees in the national capital.

Rohingya row: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged him to order a probe to find out whose instructions were given to take the decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to apartments in the national capital. He asked if his party, AAP hasn't taken the decision and neither did the BJP-led Central government, who took such a decision.

The Dy CM said that he had penned a strongly worded letter to Amit Shah and demanded strict action against those behind the decision. "We did not take any decision to shift Rohingya Muslims to flats. The Centre also says it didn't. Then who did it?" he asked.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said he has also urged the home minister to make clear the Centre's stand on the issue of shifting Rohingya Muslims.

Sisodia claimed the Home Ministry came out with a clarification on the issue on Wednesday only after Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's tweets on the move to shift Rohingyas was opposed by his Aam Aadmi Party and others.

Hours after Puri said that Rohingya refugees in the national capital will be shifted to flats for economically weaker section, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday denied any such move and directed the Delhi government to ensure that "illegal aliens" remain in detention centres pending their extradition.

It also said that the Delhi government "proposed to shift Rohingya Muslims to a new location".

Rejecting the Union Home Ministry's claim that it was the Delhi government's proposal, Sisodia had alleged on Wednesday the BJP-led Centre was "secretly" trying to give "permanent residence" to Rohingya refugees in the national capital.

(with PTI inputs)

