Moose Wala case: Delhi Police identifies 6 shooters involved in singer's murder

Image Source : PTI Young men take out a candle march to pay tribute to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala murder case: The Delhi Police on Friday informed that they have identified six shooters who were involved in the chilling murder of singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.

H S Dhaliwal, Special Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, told media that the singer's death was an organised and brazen killing. During the media briefing, he said the police had issued eight pictures of the suspects and six of the shooters were identified.

Out of them, the role of four in the murder, which took place in Punjab's Mansa last month, has been established. The Delhi Police had on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind behind the murder.

Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle alias Mahakal was arrested earlier this week from Pune in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act in connection with the incident.

Twenty-seven-year-old singing sensation Moosewala, who had fought the recent assembly elections in Punjab on a Congress ticket, was shot dead on May 29 by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. Over 30 empty cases of bullets were found near the SUV in which he was killed.

(PTI inputs)

