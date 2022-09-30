Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). J&K: Two encounters break out between terrorists, security forces at Shopian and Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir encounters : Two encounters are underway in Jammu and Kashmir between terrorists and security forces at Chitragam area in South Kashmir's Shopian district and at Pattan in North Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Friday (September 30).

"Encounter has started at Chitragam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

"Encounter has started at Yedipora, Pattan area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job."

The firefights started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in those areas.

After security forces cordoned off the areas, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

More details are awaited in this regard.

