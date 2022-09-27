Jammu and Kashmir: JeM ultra killed in encounter in Kulgam, says police

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Police said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

A member of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Tuesday.

The security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam's Ahwatoo area following information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the ultras opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said two JeM ultras were trapped in the cordoned area.

"Two local terrorists of proscribed terror outfit JeM trapped in the ongoing encounter. Both the trapped terrorists are involved in several terror crime cases," Kumar said in a tweet.

A police spokesperson said one of the two ultras was shot dead while the operation was still in progress.

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Jawan, 2 civilians injured in Kulgam encounter

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed near LoC in Kupwara district

Latest India News