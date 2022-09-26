Jammu and Kashmir: Jawan, 2 civilians injured in Kulgam encounter

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE He said the search operation turned into an encounter when terrorists opened fire at security forces, who retaliated.

Jammu and Kashmir: A jawan and two civilians were injured in an encounter between militants and security forces on Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon operation in Batpora village of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when terrorists opened fire at security forces, who retaliated.

"An Army soldier and two civilians got injured in the ongoing #encounter. All the three injured shifted to hospital for treatment. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.

