Monday, September 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Jammu and Kashmir: Jawan, 2 civilians injured in Kulgam encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: Jawan, 2 civilians injured in Kulgam encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces launched a cordon operation in Batpora village of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Manzoor Mir Reported By: Manzoor Mir Kulgam Published on: September 26, 2022 21:05 IST
He said the search operation turned into an encounter when
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE He said the search operation turned into an encounter when terrorists opened fire at security forces, who retaliated.

Jammu and Kashmir: A jawan and two civilians were injured in an encounter between militants and security forces on Monday in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces launched a cordon operation in Batpora village of Kulgam following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when terrorists opened fire at security forces, who retaliated.

Related Stories
Muslim scholars seek ban on singing 'bhajans', 'Surya Namaskar' in Kashmir schools

Muslim scholars seek ban on singing 'bhajans', 'Surya Namaskar' in Kashmir schools

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed near LoC in Kupwara district

Jammu and Kashmir: Two terrorists killed near LoC in Kupwara district

J&K cops attach Bandipora property for wilfully sheltering militants

J&K cops attach Bandipora property for wilfully sheltering militants

Ghulam Nabi Azad launches 'Democratic Azad Party' in J&K

Ghulam Nabi Azad launches 'Democratic Azad Party' in J&K

"An Army soldier and two civilians got injured in the ongoing #encounter. All the three injured shifted to hospital for treatment. #Operation going on. Further details shall follow," a police spokesman tweeted.

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News