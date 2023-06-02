Shashi Tharoor in Aap Ki Adalat: Watch Congress MP in India TV's iconic show this Saturday at 10 pm

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Shashi Tharoor in Aap Ki Adalat

Shashi Tharoor in Aap Ki Adalat: The latest episode of India TV's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat' will feature senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor. He will be seen responding to questions from India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma. The episode will be aired on Saturday, June 3, at 10 pm.

The enigmatic leader is a third-term Lok Sabha MP representing Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram constituency. Tharoor also served as Minister of State for Human Resource Development and Minister of State for External Affairs in the Congress-led UPA government.

Before taking the political plunge, Tharoor, who is known for his impeccable knowledge of English language, served for nearly three decades at the United Nations.

Shashi Tharoor contested the election for Congress president post recently, however, he was defeated by Mallikarjun Kharge.

Shashi Tharoor is one of the few leaders who enjoys great rapport with the Opposition camp as well. Tharoor's personality is such that people are always eager to know more about him. How mischievous was Shashi Tharoor as a child? How was his college days? Where did he learn such great English? Who was the first heroine of his life? Tharoor will be seen answering all these questions in 'Aap Ki Adalat'.

