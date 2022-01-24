Monday, January 24, 2022
     
  4. Sharad Pawar tests Covid positive, says 'no cause for concern, following treatment'

Sharad Pawar tests Covid positive, says 'no cause for concern, following treatment'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has requested all those who have been in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions.

January 24, 2022
NCP MP Sharad Pawar.
NCP MP Sharad Pawar.

Highlights

  • NCP chief Sharad Pawar tests positive for coronavirus, following doctor's treatment
  • Pawar has asked all those who came in contact with him to get tested
  • India on Monday logged over 3 lakh fresh Covid cases

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar has tested for coronavirus and is following the treatment suggested by his doctor. 

Taking to Twitter, Pawar informed, "I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor.

I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions."

