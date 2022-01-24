Follow us on Image Source : PTI India logs 3.06 lakh new Covid cases, 439 deaths in a day; positivity rate climbs to 20.75%

India on Monday reported 3,06,064 new coronavirus cases, lower than yesterday's figure of 3.33 lakh cases, according to the Union Ministry of Health. The total caseload now stands at 3,95,43,328. As many as 439 people succumbed to the infection. With this, the nationwide virus-related death count increased to 4,89,848.

At 22,49,335, active cases in India now comprise 5.69 per cent of the total infections, according to the Union Ministry of Health. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.07 per cent. A total of 2,43,495 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total recoveries to 3,68,04,145 across the country.

In the last 24 hours, 14,74,753 Covid-19 tests were conducted. So far, 71.69 crore tests have been conducted across the country.

Delhi reported 9,197 new coronavirus cases and 35 related deaths yesterday while Mumbai recorded 2,550 new infections and 13 deaths. In comparison, Bengaluru posted a much higher daily figure of 26,299 cases.

The top five states which have registered maximum cases are Karnataka with 50,210 cases, followed by Kerala with 45,449 cases, Maharashtra with 40,805 cases, Tamil Nadu with 30,580 cases and Gujarat with 16,617 cases.

